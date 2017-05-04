Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Toyota launches Innova Touring Sport variant; price starts at Rs 17.79 lakh
Business Standard

Essar Steel to supply Posco over 1-mn-tonne flat steel products

contracted volume is 30% higher as compared to last year

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Essar
Employees walk past an Essar Group logo outside their headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)

For the second year in a row, Essar Steel has signed a strategic long-term memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Posco for supply of 1.1 million tonnes of flat steel products during the current financial year, a company statement said on Thursday.

The contracted volume this year is 30 per cent higher as compared to last year.

The MoU is in line with Essar Steel's strategy to lock-in a certain portion of its production through long-term arrangements.

In addition to Posco, Essar Steel has MoUs with customers from auto, infrastructure sector and overseas customers as well.

"The long-term arrangement helps us in better working capital management and manage finished goods inventory. Long-term arrangements reflect the confidence of our customers in the quality, reliability and service of our products," said Dilip Oommen, CEO and MD, Essar Steel.

The company has been ramping up production over the last two years. In the last year, its production was up by 47 per cent at 5.6 million tonnes and its current year target is seven million tonnes.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Essar Steel to supply Posco over 1-mn-tonne flat steel products

contracted volume is 30% higher as compared to last year

contracted volume is 30% higher as compared to last year
For the second year in a row, Essar Steel has signed a strategic long-term memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Posco for supply of 1.1 million tonnes of flat steel products during the current financial year, a company statement said on Thursday.

The contracted volume this year is 30 per cent higher as compared to last year.

The MoU is in line with Essar Steel's strategy to lock-in a certain portion of its production through long-term arrangements.

In addition to Posco, Essar Steel has MoUs with customers from auto, infrastructure sector and overseas customers as well.

"The long-term arrangement helps us in better working capital management and manage finished goods inventory. Long-term arrangements reflect the confidence of our customers in the quality, reliability and service of our products," said Dilip Oommen, CEO and MD, Essar Steel.

The company has been ramping up production over the last two years. In the last year, its production was up by 47 per cent at 5.6 million tonnes and its current year target is seven million tonnes.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Essar Steel to supply Posco over 1-mn-tonne flat steel products

contracted volume is 30% higher as compared to last year

For the second year in a row, Essar Steel has signed a strategic long-term memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Posco for supply of 1.1 million tonnes of flat steel products during the current financial year, a company statement said on Thursday.

The contracted volume this year is 30 per cent higher as compared to last year.

The MoU is in line with Essar Steel's strategy to lock-in a certain portion of its production through long-term arrangements.

In addition to Posco, Essar Steel has MoUs with customers from auto, infrastructure sector and overseas customers as well.

"The long-term arrangement helps us in better working capital management and manage finished goods inventory. Long-term arrangements reflect the confidence of our customers in the quality, reliability and service of our products," said Dilip Oommen, CEO and MD, Essar Steel.

The company has been ramping up production over the last two years. In the last year, its production was up by 47 per cent at 5.6 million tonnes and its current year target is seven million tonnes.

image
Business Standard
177 22