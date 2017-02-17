Essel Mining's Koira mine gets five-star rating

The four million tonne per annum (mtpa) capacity Koira iron ore mine of & Industries Ltd (EMIL), an Aditya Birla Group company, has been conferred the five-star rating by the Union ministry of Mines.

The felicitation ceremony was held on February 15 in New Delhi during the 2nd National Conclave on Mines & Minerals.

Ashok Kumar Bal, chief executive officer, India Mining Operations, and Prasanna Kumar Panda, senior president & unit head, EMIL, received the award from Piyush Goyal, Union minister of state (independent charge) for mines, power, coal, new & renewable energy, in the presence of dignitaries from the ministry as well as industry houses across the country.

This is the highest rating given to mining for complying with a number of standards involving stringent evaluation and auditing process by the mines ministry. The criteria chosen for the recognition are managing impacts at the mine level, final/progressive mine closure & landscape restoration, addressing social impacts of R&R (rehabilitation & resettlement) requirements, community engagement & welfare programmes, and assurance & reporting.

"This award is conferred in the recognition of our commitment and excellence in various sustainability initiatives and practices, community engagement, welfare programme, systematic and scientific mining practices. It is testimony to EMIL’s commitment towards and corporate social responsibility," said a release by EMIL.