Etihad Airways appoints Robin Kamark as CEO airline equity partners

Etihad Airways, the flag carrier of Emirates of Abu Dhabi, has appointed as chief executive officer for the airlines, in which it is a strategic investment partner.

Kamark, who moves to Etihad from Norwegian financial services firm Storebrand ASA, will replace who is leaving the airline for personal reasons, said in a release on Monday.

He will be responsible for leading and developing the Group's minority equity investment strategy, which includes stakes in air berlin, Alitalia, Jet Airways, Air Serbia, Air Seychelles, Etihad Regional and Virgin Australia, the airline said.

Etihad holds 24 per cent stake in Naresh Goyal-owned Jet Airways.

Kamark will be reporting to the Etihad Group President and Earlier, he has also served Scandinavian carrier SAS as its Chief Commercial Officer, it added.

"Etihad Aviation Group continues to invest in world-class talent at the most senior level... Robin is a well-respected leader in global aviation, with wide-ranging experience at SAS Group. He performed important roles in the restructuring of that airline and has broadened his experience more recently in financial services," Chairman of the Board of the Etihad Aviation Group, Mohamed Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, said.

The new for equity partner airlines will lead strategic developments to optimise business performance, revenues and cost synergies between and its equity partners across the world, the airline said.

"Our equity partner strategy continues to be an important element of our business model, and Robin will drive the strategy by adjusting and progressing our approach," Fadhel Al Mazrouei said.

He will also provide strategic leadership for airline partners where has management responsibility, the airline said.

Kamark will become one of the five key business unit executives within the Etihad Aviation Group after Peter Baumgartner, who is the of Etihad Airways; Jeff Wilkinson, of Engineering; and Chris Youlten, Managing Director of Airport Services, among others.