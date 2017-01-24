Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

After Note 7 debacle, Samsung announces eight-point battery safety measures
Business Standard

Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down: Report

Etihad Airways said the move is part of a 'transition process' initiated by its board and Hogan

AFP/PTI  |  Abu Dhabi 

Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal (right) and James Hogan, president & CEO, Etihad Airways, in Mumbai on Friday
Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal (right) and James Hogan, president & CEO, Etihad Airways, in Mumbai on Friday

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said today its chief executive officer James Hogan will step down in the second half of 2017 after leading the fast-growing Gulf carrier for more than 10 years.

The government-owned carrier said the move is part of a "transition process" initiated by its board and Hogan last year.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down: Report

Etihad Airways said the move is part of a 'transition process' initiated by its board and Hogan

Etihad Airways said the move is part of a 'transition process' initiated by its board and Hogan last year Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said today its chief executive officer James Hogan will step down in the second half of 2017 after leading the fast-growing Gulf carrier for more than 10 years.

The government-owned carrier said the move is part of a "transition process" initiated by its board and Hogan last year. image
Business Standard
177 22

Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down: Report

Etihad Airways said the move is part of a 'transition process' initiated by its board and Hogan

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said today its chief executive officer James Hogan will step down in the second half of 2017 after leading the fast-growing Gulf carrier for more than 10 years.

The government-owned carrier said the move is part of a "transition process" initiated by its board and Hogan last year.

image
Business Standard
177 22