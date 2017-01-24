Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down: Report

-
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways said today its chief executive officer James Hogan will step down in the second half of 2017 after leading the fast-growing Gulf carrier for more than 10 years.
The government-owned carrier said the move is part of a "transition process" initiated by its board and Hogan last year.
