Etihad Airways chief James Hogan to step down: Report

Abu Dhabi-based said today its chief executive officer James Hogan will step down in the second half of 2017 after leading the fast-growing Gulf carrier for more than 10 years.



The government-owned carrier said the move is part of a "transition process" initiated by its board and Hogan last year.

