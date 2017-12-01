Etihad's India growth to come under pressure with Jet-Air France deal

Jet Airways has charted a network strategy independently of its equity partner Etihad, which has seen a decline in its fortunes amid a slowdown in West Asia and the bankruptcy of two of its investments, Alitalia and Air Berlin. On Wednesday, Jet Airways announced a pact with Air France-KLM that will involve close collaboration among the partners on network, pricing and schedules and strengthening of hubs in Amsterdam and Paris for India-Europe-US routes. Airlines forge commercial partnerships to sell tickets on each others’ flights and such co-operation is not ...