Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

General Motors to stop selling cars in India, manufacture for exports only
Business Standard

EU fines Facebook $122 million over false information about WhatsApp buyout

Recently, Facebook was hit by a 150,000 euros from French authorities

IANS  |  Brussels 

facebook, fb

The European Union on Thursday announced it will fine Facebook for providing "incorrect or misleading information" in connection with the 2014 purchase of mobile messaging service WhatsApp.

The fine amount is 110 million euros ($122 million), Efe news reported.

"Today's decision sends a clear signal to companies that they must comply with all aspects of EU merger rules, including the obligation to provide correct information," European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said in a statement.

"And it imposes a proportionate and deterrent fine on Facebook."

On Wednesday, Facebook was hit by a 150,000 euros from French authorities due to the "unfair tracking" of its users, after a two-year investigation into whether the social media giant informed its users about how it was collecting data.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

EU fines Facebook $122 million over false information about WhatsApp buyout

Recently, Facebook was hit by a 150,000 euros from French authorities

Recently, Facebook was hit by a 150,000 euros from French authorities

The European Union on Thursday announced it will fine Facebook for providing "incorrect or misleading information" in connection with the 2014 purchase of mobile messaging service WhatsApp.

The fine amount is 110 million euros ($122 million), Efe news reported.

"Today's decision sends a clear signal to companies that they must comply with all aspects of EU merger rules, including the obligation to provide correct information," European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said in a statement.

"And it imposes a proportionate and deterrent fine on Facebook."

On Wednesday, Facebook was hit by a 150,000 euros from French authorities due to the "unfair tracking" of its users, after a two-year investigation into whether the social media giant informed its users about how it was collecting data.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

EU fines Facebook $122 million over false information about WhatsApp buyout

Recently, Facebook was hit by a 150,000 euros from French authorities

The European Union on Thursday announced it will fine Facebook for providing "incorrect or misleading information" in connection with the 2014 purchase of mobile messaging service WhatsApp.

The fine amount is 110 million euros ($122 million), Efe news reported.

"Today's decision sends a clear signal to companies that they must comply with all aspects of EU merger rules, including the obligation to provide correct information," European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said in a statement.

"And it imposes a proportionate and deterrent fine on Facebook."

On Wednesday, Facebook was hit by a 150,000 euros from French authorities due to the "unfair tracking" of its users, after a two-year investigation into whether the social media giant informed its users about how it was collecting data.

image
Business Standard
177 22