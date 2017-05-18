EU fines Facebook $122 million over false information about WhatsApp buyout

The on Thursday announced it will fine for providing "incorrect or misleading information" in connection with the 2014 purchase of mobile messaging service

The fine amount is 110 million euros ($122 million), Efe reported.

"Today's decision sends a clear signal to that they must comply with all aspects of merger rules, including the obligation to provide correct information," European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said in a statement.

"And it imposes a proportionate and deterrent fine on "

On Wednesday, was hit by a 150,000 euros from French authorities due to the "unfair tracking" of its users, after a two-year investigation into whether the giant informed its users about how it was collecting data.