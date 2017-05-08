Company
Business Standard

Euro-IV norms: Supreme Court exempts farm, construction vehicles from order

The government is finalising new emission norms for tractors

Reuters 

A view of Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
The Supreme Court has exempted farm and construction vehicles from its Euro IV order, local TV channels reported on Monday, a move that could help tractor makers like Mahindra and Mahindra and Escorts Ltd.

India has already banned sales of vehicles running on older Euro III compliant fuel technology from April 1.

