Evaluating opportunities amid buyout reports, says JSW Steel in BSE filing

JSW steel long-term vision is to become a 40 million tonne steel company

on Monday said it continues to evaluate various opportunities, both organic and inorganic, to achieve its long-term vision of becoming a 40 million tonne steel company.



" has a vision to be a 40 million tonne steel company in line with the estimated increase in installed capacity in India to 300 million tonnes in the next decade. Accordingly, the company continues to evaluate various opportunities both organic and inorganic to achieve its long term vision," said in a BSE filing.



The company was responding to the media reports that and were in talks to buy Monnet Ispat.



is a part of the diversified which has presence in steel, energy, infrastructure among others.



The firm is a leading integrated steel company in India with an installed steel making capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).



Shares of were trading up 2.12 per cent at Rs 190 on BSE.

Press Trust of India