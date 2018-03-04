Events sector is organised but environment is disorganized: Sabbas Joseph

Wizcraft is just beginning to operate in an organised industry after 30 years in the events business, Sabbas Joseph tells Vanita Kohli-Khandekar Unlike other media segments events is still considered a disorganised, fragmented business. Please comment. The BTL spend by the five marketing groups (WPP, Publicis and others that control a bulk of spends) is about Rs 80 billion.

You could add another Rs 20 billion for direct spends. That is the events industry. The top 30-40 per cent of companies control 80 per cent of the business. All the big firms have offices in multiple ...