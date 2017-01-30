Eventual sweet taste of success

Sorin Grama and Sam White's journey in India had a succession of failures and setbacks

In life, it’s easier to fail than to succeed. Romania-born Sorin Grama and US-born Sam White learnt this the hard way in India. The two are co-founders of Promethean Power Systems, a company they set up in India some years earlier, moved base to Delhi for a while to sell their idea and, after having tasted many failures, seem to finally be on the way to achieving a degree of success. In 2007, the duo first came to India to try and sell a technology developed by some of their fellow MIT students. The idea was to use a solar thermal system that could produce heat and ...

Anjuli Bhargava