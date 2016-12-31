Eveready hope on new Assam unit

The company is spending a little over Rs 100 crore to set up this plant

With battery volumes flat on account of dumping from China and demonetisation effects dragging down its wholesale sales, Kolkata-based Eveready Industries is working on improving its bottom line. Its new factory in Goalpara, Assam, is likely to commence production from March. The plan is to reduce production of dry cell batteries from its existing plants by 400 million pieces a year and to manufacture these through the Goalpara one. This is expected to fetch the company an additional five percentage rise in its profit margin. Also, the income tax benefits and ...

Avishek Rakshit