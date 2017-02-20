Eveready Industries plans tea business revamp, hive off into separate arm

Registering flattish growth in its business for nearly a decade, Kolkata-based has decided to turn this business into a company subsidiary and is on the lookout for a joint venture partner to invest in the to-be-formed subsidiary.

Industry sources said most likely the new partner could be McLeod Russel, the largest tea producer in the world. Both and belong to the Khaitan family-controlled Group.

currently holds 2.29 per cent direct stake in while the latter doesn't hold direct stakes in

Amritanshu Khaitan, managing director at said the decision to hive off the business into a separate company subsidiary is based primarily on branding requirements.

"There was a huge gap between the tea business and our other products. To grow the business, we need fresh investments for this category only," he said.

The subsidiary will call for Rs 10-15 crore of investments annually for branding alone.

Till now, while was spending Rs 66 crore a year on advertising and marketing, the efforts were centred on the company's mainstay battery, home appliances and LED businesses.

"We cannot make marketing investments on our own for the tea brand and need fresh investments if we are to grow this business", Khaitan added.

While the Eveready brand is primarily known for its batteries, flashlights, LED bulbs and home appliances, the tea business, which is also sold under the Eveready mother-brand, as per Khaitan, has been a misfit in the portfolio.

The tea business will continue to leverage on the existing distribution structure of about one million outlets.

However, the company, in the middle term, may opt for a revision in the distribution structure as the sales points for appliances and battery will differ from those of tea.

"After such reorganisation, the standalone remaining businesses will represent only the Eveready branded product verticals. We expect to complete this exercise in the course of the coming months"

In case the tea business is hived off into a subsidiary, the new entity will have an initial turnover of Rs 80 crore. However, its paid up capital is yet to be finalised.

With the restructuring agenda, is aiming to become the third-largest seller in the country over the next three or four years.

The segment, covering the Tez, Jaago, and Premium Gold brands, contributed to five per cent of the company's Rs 1,331 crore annual sales during 2015-16. Currently, these brands account for anywhere between one per cent and five per cent of the tea market across geographies in India.

has two subsidiaries - Everspark Hong Kong Pvt Ltd, which has cumulative losses exceeding Rs. 5.4 lakh and Litez India Ltd, which suffered a Rs. 5.75 lakh loss in 2015-16.