Everstone invests Rs 238 cr in nutritional ingredients' supplier OmniActive

Private equity investor Everstone
Group on Monday said it has invested about Rs 238 crore ($35 million) for a minority stake in Mumbai-based OmniActive
Health Technologies, a manufacturer of nutritional ingredients to the health care, food, and personal care industries.
Deep Mishra, a managing director at Everstone
India, will join the board of OmniActive, which is looking at using the funds to acquire smaller firms and expand its presence in Asia and Europe, the company said in a statement.
Founded in 2005, OmniActive
has manufacturing facilities and R&D centres across India and Canada and currently supplies nutraceuticals to US market.
