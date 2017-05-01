Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Bharat Financial posts Rs 235 crore loss for Q4, weighs merger
Business Standard

Ex-US ambassador Vinai Thummalapally joins Cyient's board

Appointment became effective since April 20

BS Reporter  |  Hyderabad 

Vinai K Thummalapally
Former US Ambassador Vinai K Thummalapally. (Photo courtesy: Wikipedia)

Cyient Limited on Monday announced that it has appointed former US Ambassador Vinai Thummalapally to its Board of Directors.

Thummalapally, whose appointment became effective from April 20, will also be a part of the company's various committees including the Board's Leadership, Nomination and Remuneration and Diversity and Inclusion.

Expressing delight over the new appointment, B V R Mohan Reddy, founder and chairman of Cyient, said: "Vinai Thummalapally had a very successful track record in the corporate world and provided distinguished service to the US Government. I am confident that he will bring a significant new perspective and guidance to our Board's leadership team." 

Thummalapally was the US Ambassador to Belize from 2009 to 2013 and thereafter became the executive director of SelectUSA, a part of the International Trade Administration under the US Department of Commerce. He has also worked in the MAM-A Inc, formerly called the Mitsui Advanced Media, as the company's President.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Ex-US ambassador Vinai Thummalapally joins Cyient's board

Appointment became effective since April 20

Appointment became effective since April 20

Cyient Limited on Monday announced that it has appointed former US Ambassador Vinai Thummalapally to its Board of Directors.

Thummalapally, whose appointment became effective from April 20, will also be a part of the company's various committees including the Board's Leadership, Nomination and Remuneration and Diversity and Inclusion.

Expressing delight over the new appointment, B V R Mohan Reddy, founder and chairman of Cyient, said: "Vinai Thummalapally had a very successful track record in the corporate world and provided distinguished service to the US Government. I am confident that he will bring a significant new perspective and guidance to our Board's leadership team." 

Thummalapally was the US Ambassador to Belize from 2009 to 2013 and thereafter became the executive director of SelectUSA, a part of the International Trade Administration under the US Department of Commerce. He has also worked in the MAM-A Inc, formerly called the Mitsui Advanced Media, as the company's President.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Ex-US ambassador Vinai Thummalapally joins Cyient's board

Appointment became effective since April 20

Cyient Limited on Monday announced that it has appointed former US Ambassador Vinai Thummalapally to its Board of Directors.

Thummalapally, whose appointment became effective from April 20, will also be a part of the company's various committees including the Board's Leadership, Nomination and Remuneration and Diversity and Inclusion.

Expressing delight over the new appointment, B V R Mohan Reddy, founder and chairman of Cyient, said: "Vinai Thummalapally had a very successful track record in the corporate world and provided distinguished service to the US Government. I am confident that he will bring a significant new perspective and guidance to our Board's leadership team." 

Thummalapally was the US Ambassador to Belize from 2009 to 2013 and thereafter became the executive director of SelectUSA, a part of the International Trade Administration under the US Department of Commerce. He has also worked in the MAM-A Inc, formerly called the Mitsui Advanced Media, as the company's President.

image
Business Standard
177 22