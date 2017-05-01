Ex-US ambassador Vinai Thummalapally joins Cyient's board

-
Cyient Limited on Monday announced that it has appointed former US Ambassador Vinai Thummalapally to its Board of Directors.
Thummalapally, whose appointment became effective from April 20, will also be a part of the company's various committees including the Board's Leadership, Nomination and Remuneration and Diversity and Inclusion.
Expressing delight over the new appointment, B V R Mohan Reddy, founder and chairman of Cyient, said: "Vinai Thummalapally had a very successful track record in the corporate world and provided distinguished service to the US Government. I am confident that he will bring a significant new perspective and guidance to our Board's leadership team."
