Exfinity raises Rs 300 crore for second fund

Exfinity Venture Partners, an information (IT) venture capital firm, has made a final close of its second fund, named Exfinity Fund-Series II, with a corpus of Rs 300 crore.

It is now fully subscribed and investors include heads, industrialists, family offices and wealthy individuals.

Its first fund had raised Rs. 125 crore. Exfinity backs business to business companies, mainly in the US-India corridor. Its investments are predominantly focused on emerging areas in IT, such as cloud, analytics, artificial intelligence, etc.

V Balakrishnan, chairman, Exfinity Venture Partners, said: “Our fund thesis of investing in deep tech product/IP companies in the enterprise space resonated well with our investors. We received strong commitments from high quality marquee investors, resulting in the increase of our fund size to Rs. 300 crores from the initial planned size of Rs. 250 crores. Our deal flow is proprietary and we have strong conviction about the approach we are taking that is manifested in our fund thesis.”

was incorporated in October 2013 and is based in Bengaluru. It is promoted by IT sector leaders Mohandas Pai, Deepak Ghaisas, Girish Paranjpe, Balakrishnan V and Rajiv Kuchhal.