Business Standard

Exfinity raises Rs 300 crore for second fund

Exfinity is a technology venture capital fund backing B2B companies, mainly in the US-India corridor

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Exfinity Venture Partners closes second fund with Rs 300 cr in kitty

Exfinity Venture Partners, an information technology (IT) venture capital firm, has made a final close of its second fund, named Exfinity Technology Fund-Series II, with a corpus of Rs 300 crore.

It is now fully subscribed and investors include technology heads, industrialists, family offices and wealthy individuals.

Its first fund had raised Rs. 125 crore. Exfinity backs business to business companies, mainly in the US-India corridor. Its investments are predominantly focused on emerging areas in IT, such as cloud, analytics, artificial intelligence, etc.

V Balakrishnan, chairman, Exfinity Venture Partners, said: “Our fund thesis of investing in deep tech product/IP companies in the enterprise technology space resonated well with our investors. We received strong commitments from high quality marquee investors, resulting in the increase of our fund size to Rs. 300 crores from the initial planned size of Rs. 250 crores. Our deal flow is proprietary and we have strong conviction about the approach we are taking that is manifested in our fund thesis.”

Exfinity Venture Partners was incorporated in October 2013 and is based in Bengaluru. It is promoted by IT sector leaders Mohandas Pai, Deepak Ghaisas, Girish Paranjpe, Balakrishnan V and Rajiv Kuchhal.

Business Standard
Business Standard
