Exide Industries Q4 net profit falls 6% even as total income up by 11.3%

Rising lead prices continued to stress both the topline as well as the bottomline of Industries as it reported a six per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 164.78 crore for the quarter (Q) ended March 31, 2017, even as its total income rose by 11.36 per cent.

In the same period of the financial year 2015-16, the company's revenue stood at Rs 1998.36 crore backed by a net profit of Rs 175.21 crore.

The revenue surge failed to translate into a higher bottomline during Q4 as its cost of materials consumed surged by 17 per cent at Rs 1293.16 crore, from the year-ago period's material consumption cost of Rs 1105.08 crore.

The company's scrip on the BSE closed at Rs 236.40 apiece, up by 6.29 per cent.