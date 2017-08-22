Expanding into new regions key trigger for Westlife

Shares of Westlife Development, the McDonald’s franchisee for western and southern India, gained seven per cent on Tuesday, on expectation it could be the front runner to add the northern and eastern parts of the franchise to its existing operations. McDonald’s on Monday terminated its agreement with Connaught Plaza Restaurants (CPRL), which was operating in the two regions under a joint venture (JV). In a note on Tuesday, CLSA said a pan-India presence would bring scale benefits for Westlife, while McDonald’s would swiftly regain its lost ground, given the ongoing ...