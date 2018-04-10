Expansions to power NTPC's growth; stock is trending up since mid-February

Capacity expansion is a near-term trigger for power major NTPC. The company has announced the commissioning of its first unit of Meja Thermal Power Project last week. It has two units of 660 Mw each.

A month ago it had announced the start of the first unit of Lara Super Thermal Power Project (two units of 800 MW each). This, besides other announcements in February, takes the total commissioned capacity of NTPC to 53,651 Mw. The company has also raised funds through 10-year dollar-denominated bonds for its ongoing and new projects, coal mines, renovation and modernisation. ...