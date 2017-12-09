Experience superlative luxury with the new Land Rover Discovery

The all-new Discovery looks like a sophisticated vehicle with an extended body, which gets you thinking whether it is a capable on and off terrain vehicle like all other Land Rover vehicles. But all doubts about its pure Land Rover DNA are put to rest the moment you get inside the vehicle and take it out for a spin.

I was handed over the keys to the V6 3-litre petrol new Discovery HSE variant and I took it through a rugged jungle path on the outskirts of New Delhi. Like a Discovery has always been, this one too comes with a lot of magic to its performance. There is no denying the ...