Expert Take: Need more employees on the network

The back office industry will continue to grow in India and other developing English-speaking countries. Over a period cities will grow and therefore, either the offices or residences will move to outer limits. Hence, employee transportation will continue to be an attractive yet challenging industry.

The key requirements of any employer are the safety of employees, reaching on time so that work is not hampered and maximum utilisation of seat space. MoveinSync is solving all these issues using technology. Although the growth rate is handsome, the number of employees using the ...