Fabogo rides on Dubai success to spread wings

When Pasenjeet Roy was heading restaurant finder Zomato’s team in Dubai, wife Anuradha Sanyal found it difficult to find a salon online. If she visited one, she would come back and discuss the packages. Roy would visit restaurants in Dubai and found a couple of salons on every street but discovered less than five per cent of these were online. This convinced Roy to start Fabogo, an aggregator for salons and spas, in 2015. After establishing it in Dubai, it entered Mumbai and Pune, where it is based. Last week, Fabogo raised $2.5 million from Dubai-based early-stage investor ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?