Fabogo rides on Dubai success to spread wings

When Pasenjeet Roy was heading restaurant finder Zomato’s team in Dubai, wife Anuradha Sanyal found it difficult to find a salon online. If she visited one, she would come back and discuss the packages. Roy would visit restaurants in Dubai and found a couple of salons on every street but discovered less than five per cent of these were online. This convinced Roy to start Fabogo, an aggregator for salons and spas, in 2015. After establishing it in Dubai, it entered Mumbai and Pune, where it is based. Last week, Fabogo raised $2.5 million from Dubai-based early-stage investor ...