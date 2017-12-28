Facebook testing Aadhaar for new users, says it's not mandatory yet

has begun testing a feature with a set of new users in where they are being asked to enter names as per their details.

The giant, however, is not asking new users to give their number but just the name as written on their cards.

"This is a small test where we provide additional language when people sign up for an account to say that using the name on their card makes it easier for friends to recognise them," a said in a statement on Wednesday.

Currently, only a small percentage of people who use on mobile in the country are able to see this feature.

"This is an optional prompt which we are testing," the added.

The move is aimed at encouraging users to put their real names as they enter the for the first time.

"We want to make sure people can use the names they're known by on Facebook, and can easily connect with friends and family," said.

has over 217 million monthly active users in and 212 million of them are active on

It has 2.1 billion monthly active users globally.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has over 200 million monthly active users in

The test comes at a time when the government is asking citizens to link details with their digital lives.

The government recently extended till March 31, 2018, the deadline for linking with bank accounts, PAN, mobile numbers and several other schemes.