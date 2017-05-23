Facebook under fire for moderation rulebook leak

-
ALSO READSocial media data can help improve people's lives. Here's how SC refers WhatsApp privacy policy case to Constitution bench Facebook to make ad data available for independent audit Facebook gets over 6,000 data requests from government in H1 2016 Data privacy rules to be ready by August-September
-
Facebook’s secret rules and guidelines for deciding what its 2 billion users can post on the site has been revealed in a Guardian investigation.
This can fuel the global debate about the role and ethics of the social media giant. The Guardian saw more than 100 internal training manuals, spreadsheets and flowcharts that give unprecedented insight into the blueprints Facebook uses. Following are some of the slides that Facebook uses as their internal guidelines.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU