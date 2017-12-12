Facing coal loan veto in Australia, Adani says 'will adjust to constraints'

In a setback to India's energy giant Adani, the newly-elected has vetoed a plan to give a 900-million dollar concessional loan for the construction of a rail line in the controversy-hit in



The group had applied for the Northern Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) loan worth 900 million dollars for building the 388-km rail line to connect the major coal mine to the sea port.



The 16.5 billion dollar is one of the world's largest.Annastacia Palaszczuk, after being sworn in, wrote to Prime Minister to an almost $1 billion concessional loan for the mine, Brisbane Times reported.She also tweeted a photo of her letter, fulfilling a major poll promise she had made during the election campaign to put a stop to the NAIF loan on her first day."As I committed during the election campaign, I have today written to the Prime Minister exercising Queensland's over any NAIF funding for the rail line," she said in a tweet.Earlier last month after reports of conflict of interest emerged, said her will exercise its 'veto' to not support the NAIF loan to remove doubt about any perception of conflict.Meanwhile, an spokesperson said in a statement that the company will now fully consider and adjust to the constraints the of NAIF funding brings."We would not be investing our time, money and energy in this manner if our projects were not viable and if we were not serious about delivering our projects which will ultimately generate more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs across all of our projects," the statement said.currently employs over 800 people and has invested over 3.3 billion dollar in Queensland, which is one of the biggest investments by an Indian company in Australia, it said."We congratulate on her government's election and look forward to working closely and cooperatively with the state and federal governments and regulatory authorities as we get on with the job of making all of our projects a reality."In particular, the Carmichael Mine has been verified by independent third parties to be in the first quartile of the cost of production in the global cost curve for seaborne thermal coal," the statement said.The projects are viewed in a positive light by the and considered as critical infrastructure investments, it said, adding that the projects continue to retain the support of the

The NAIF funds would have come from the federal government, but as retains the power of over applications made for projects inside her state.

The federal loan would have amounted to only a fraction of the overall cost of constructing the mine, but was seen as a first step in reaching financial close on a project delayed for years by environmental opposition.

is 100 per cent committed to" Australia's Carmichael Mine and associated infrastructure, along with all of our Australian projects, will strengthen the relationship between and India, creating, even more, opportunities for trade and jobs into the future," the statement added.Earlier this month, China's two major state-run banks said they have no plans to finance theThe Carmichael project, expected to create hundreds of jobs in Australia, has been facing opposition from environmentalists and indigenous groups.The Indian energy giant has for over five years battled the opposition to any expansion of the Abbot Point port, saying it will cut into the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area.The group entered in 2010 with the purchase of the greenfield Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin in central Queensland, and the Abbot Point port near Bowen in the north.