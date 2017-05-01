Facing flak over Jio's entry, Trai starts process of network testing rules

The last date for seeking comments on the issue is May 29 and for counter comments June 12

The last date for seeking comments on the issue is May 29 and for counter comments June 12

Having seen the controversy related to Reliance Jio's free trial run stretched too far, on Monday started a consultation to frame rules for the testing before full-fledged commercial launch.



"The requested the authority to provide its recommendations on testing of a before the commercial launch of services including enrolment of customers for testing purposes before commercial launch, duration of testing period etc...," Trai's consultation paper said.



Accordingly, this consultation paper has been prepared to discuss issues involved, possible solutions and framework to bring clarity on the matter," the Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said.



The consultation paper mentioned that till date, the need was not felt to specify various aspects of testing such as the definition of test cards, limit of test cards, testing duration etc.



"However, in 2016, a ( service provider) carried out testing of its long-term evolution (LTE) on a very large scale and enrolled lakhs of subscribers as test users before the commercial launch of its services...Some incumbent operators filed representations through their industry association expressing that this practice is unfair due...," the paper said.



The incumbent operators have expressed concerns that enrollment of subscribers and provision of service free of cost before commercial launch are leading to a non-level playing field.



They also said the volume of voice traffic generated by such test users, due to free offers, is choking points of and impairing the quality of service of other operators.



The last date for seeking comments on the issue is May 29 and for counter comments June 12.

Press Trust of India