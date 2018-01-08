Faircent uses automation to bring borrowers and lenders on same platform

Avinash Kumar, a Noida-based medical practitioner, wanted to set up his own clinic. Being a first-time borrower, he was unaware of the procedures to have a loan approved. Faircent.com, a Gurugram-based online peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform, extended its services to the doctor. “They helped me through the procedure and provided information at every step.

The follow-up was really good,” says Kumar. Founded by Rajat Gandhi and Vinay Mathews, Faircent was launched in 2014. The P2P platform leverages financial technology, analytics and automation technologies to ...