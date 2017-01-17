Fairfax to acquire majority stake in Saurashtra Freight for $30 million

Prem Watsa's India Holdings Corporation through its wholly-owned subsidiary (collectively, India) has entered an agreement to invest $30 million (around Rs 2 billion) for a 51% equity ownership in Private Limited (Saurashtra Freight).

The money will be used to acquire the Container Freight Station (CFS) business from Saurashtra Infra and Power Private Limited (Saurashtra Infra) and for future expansion.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017.



Saurashtra Infra runs the largest CFS at Mundra Port in Gujarat, which is the second largest and fastest growing port in India.

Saurashtra Infra's CFS provides services such as moving of containers to and from the port, stuffing/de-stuffing of containers, cargo storage and transportation of cargo to the end customer as well as storage, maintenance and repair of empty containers. Saurashtra Infra runs the largest CFS at Mundra Port in Gujarat, which is the second largest and fastest growing port in India.

"We look forward to a long-term partnership with Raghav to grow into a leading logistics company in the country," said Prem Watsa, Chairman of India.

Logistics and cargo containerisation are the future of India, and will be a key enabler of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative," he added.

Raghav Agarwalla, MD, said India's long-term orientation and decentralised management style will enable us to create a platform to grow the business, thus creating value for all stakeholders.

The company will expand operations at all the major ports across India and leverage our experience across new verticals in the growing logistics industry in India, he said.