Fairfax to raise $150 million in public offering from Canada

Prem Watsa-led India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, has filed a prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada for a public offering to raise $150 million.

Financial Holdings and — the pension fund for Ontario's municipal employees — together will invest $350 million by acquiring 12,766,000 and 17,021,500 subordinate voting shares (aggregate of 29,787,500 shares), respectively, at a price of $11.75 a share in a concurrent private placement. India is planning to use the net proceeds of the offerings to acquire additional Indian Investments and for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of indebtedness. The offering will be co-led by RBC Capital Markets, and TD Securities Inc.

The offerings are expected to close on or about January 13, 2017, subject to the company obtaining all regulatory approvals.

"Generally, subject to compliance with applicable law, Indian Investments will be made with a view to acquiring control or significant influence positions. Pending the application of such proceeds, the company may invest the net proceeds of the offerings in certain permitted investments," said the company on Friday.

Fairfax's transaction:

One of the investment proposals of Fairfax, to invest into Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), was expected to complete by the end of 2016 — as mentioned in the company's September quarterly financial statement. But, now it is unsure about the timing. The company said that it may not be able to share a timing for the BIAL's closing of the transaction, as it is uncertain on when or whether it will receive the satisfactory consents and approvals.

It had announced an acquisition of a 33 per cent stake in for Rs 2,149 crore from Power and Infrastructure, which decided to sell assets to pare debt. will retain a 10 per cent holding after the stake sale. has also entered into a deal to acquire additional five per cent stake in the airport company from Flughafen Zurich.

The consents and approvals include transaction approvals from the board of directors, lenders of and governmental authorities; obtaining security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation; finalising certain lending arrangements between the company and its lenders; and receipt of a no-objection certificate from a relevant authorised dealer under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, with respect to permitting a pledge of shares in connection with the Transaction.

"Consequently, while the Company can confirm that closing of the Transaction did not occur by the end of 2016, given the continued delays and impediments to closing associated with the Transaction and management's current uncertainty in respect of whether such conditions will be satisfied, management is unable to establish with any reasonable degree of confidence the timing with respect to closing of the Transaction or the likelihood of the transaction closing," it added.

has been formed to develop Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru, claimed as India's first greenfield airport developed under the Public Private Partnership. KIA, Bengaluru handled the traffic of 18.1 million passengers and 147,467 metric tonnes of cargo in 2015-16. The enhanced Terminal will be able to handle 20 million passengers a year, according to the company website.