UP's start-up ecosystem getting a major leg up from govt, pvt bodies

Fake Tata Steel products found in Telangana

Angles, beams, channels going by the name TATA ISPAT were found during a raid in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district

BS Reporter  |  Hyderabad 

Fake Tata Steel products
Representative image.

The Hyderabad Police has found angles, beams and channels going by the name TATA ISPAT during a raid conducted on a downstream re-rolling mill in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, as part of a crackdown on counterfeit products.

The police have conducted raids based on a complaint lodged by Tata Steel over the presence of counterfeit products in the market.

An FIR has been filed against the manufacturer for infringing the trademark ion this regard, besides impounding other charges for copyright violation, misrepresentation and cheating, according to Tata Steel.

While TATA ISPAT is not a product of Tata Steel or any other Tata group companies, the same was being allegedly passed on by this manufacturer to consumers in rural areas as a Tata product.

"This is a concerted drive being undertaken by the steel company to protect its brand. It firmly believes in selling its products through approved distribution channels, as per the law of the land. The company has also conveyed this message to its distributors so that their business is not affected by such illegal practices," said the company said in a statement.
First Published: Wed, November 08 2017. 16:22 IST

