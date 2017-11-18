Fast pace of innovation critical for success, says Narayana Murthy

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

IT major Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy on Saturday said globalisation has created an extremely competitive environment where a faster pace of innovation is critical to success.

The Padma Vibhushan awardee was speaking at the SRM University's 13th Convocation at the Kattankulathur Campus where he was the chief guest.

"The implications of globalisation are that corporations are facing extreme competition; the pace of innovation is faster today; you have to quickly develop your ideas and innovate faster than your competitors," he said.

Further, Narayana Murthy called on the graduates to focus on becoming able managers with crucial attributes such as leadership by example.

"You have to be open to new ideas and be willing to learn new ideas and unlearn outdated ideas. You have to learn new cultures and paradigms. Age is not a factor for learning. Learn to question. The hierarchy of ideas is more important, not of men and women," Narayana Murthy remarked.
