Fastest 4G: Reliance Jio tops speed chart for consecutive months, says Trai

has again emerged as the mobile service provider with an average download speed of 18.8 megabit per second (mbps) in June, according to regulator



However, the Trai's broadband speed chart showed the average download speed on Jio network slightly dipped from 19.12 mbps recorded in May, but it continued to maintain a lead over others as the mobile service provider for the last seven months.



was the second in the chart with an average download speed of 12.29 mbps, followed by which registered 11.68 mbps of average speed and at 8.23 mbps, as per data.



The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) collects and computes data download speed with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.



4G mobile speed data of other operators was not published.



In 3G segment, recorded highest download speed of 5.65 mbps in June. It was followed by Idea with 3G download speed of 3.59 mbps, Airtel 3.37 mbps, Aircel 2.36 mbps and state-run BSNL 1.59 mbps, it showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)