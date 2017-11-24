FCMG companies make a beeline for Assam following tax sops

Assam is fast becoming the favourite destination of investment for the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment after the union government rolled out various tax incentives for setting up units in the north-east with Assam topping it up with other perks as well.

The primary benefit, as per the (NEIIP Policy), is an holiday for a period of 10 years and exemptions. Post the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the exemption is likely to be replaced by a 58 per cent refund on the Central component.

While the is up for revision, Amritanshu Khaitan, managing director at Eveready Industries India (EIIL) said that the notification for the refund is expected anytime soon.

officials confirmed that in the new tax regime, which aims to bring in price parity across India, the north-east, including Assam, will continue to enjoy the fiscal benefits.

This calendar year, so far, the cumulative investments from majors like (HUL), Patanjali, Dabur, and others, stands at nearly Rs 4,000 crore with greenfield projects accounting for around Rs. 700 crore.

In the recent months, Emami's third plant in Pacharia, where it invested Rs. 300 crore got completed and EIIL plans to pump in another Rs. 50-100 crore for its Rs. 100 crore Goalpara unit.

Earlier this year, HUL invested Rs. 1000 crore to set up a new facility near its existing plant at Dooma while commissioned a plant in Tezpur investing Rs 250 crore. and also commissioned their respective plants in the state.

Earlier, Assam minister Chandra Mohan Patowary stated that in the past one and a half year, the state, owing to the fiscal benefits, has received investments to the tune of Rs. 6,500 crore.

However, the former expired in March this year and is up for a revision. In March this year, the state witnessed a rush of commencing production from their plants in Assam which made them eligible for the fiscal benefits.

officials are of the view that the existing perks may continue under the new and may also see other fiscal benefits getting added.

"In case the new does away with some fiscal benefits, the Assam government is expected to fill up the vacuum", an official, whose company has invested in Assam, said adding that the fiscal benefits offered under the old and the 2014 state government policy is enough to make up for the investments on fixed assets in the state.

Apart from the incentives offered on account of the central government's policy, the state government is also offering its own set of perks. Naresh Bhansali, CEO of Finance Strategy and Business Development at opined that the state also offers mega project status for the investors which reduces interest payment as well as the spend on plant and machinery.

As per the Industrial & Investment Policy of Assam 2014, projects can be given a mega project status if fixed capital investment above Rs.100 crore is made and the project generates a minimum of 1,000 regular employment.

Apart from these fiscal incentives, are also eyeing to harness the hitherto untapped consumer market in the branded category.

The second consideration for the flocking to this north-eastern state arises from the fact that infrastructure and logistics in this state, which has long been a concern for the industry, is poised to improve. An 890-km long expressway along the from Sadiya to Dhubri has been proposed and the Bogibeel Brigde, which will connect Assam to Arunachal Pradesh and save a 600-km detour, is nearing completion.