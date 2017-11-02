US FDA lifts import alert on Divi's Lab Vizag unit in record seven months

US Food and Drug Administration has lifted the import alert on Divi's Laboratories Vizag plant in record seven months. This is seen as unprecedented for Indian drug makers.

The import alert issued to Aurobindo Pharma's unit VI in Hyderabad was removed in 2013 two years after the issue while import bans on plants of Ipca Labs, Wockhardt and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries still remain in place.

Divi's Lab stock surged 16 per cent to Rs 1074 in intraday trade on the BSE after this positive development.

The FDA had issued an import alert under clauses 99-32 and 66-40 to the unit following an inspection last December. The alert under clause 99-32 was withdrawn in July.