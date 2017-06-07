FDA nod for generic Lialda launch to boost US biz for Zydus Cadila in FY18

Ahmedabad-headquartered pharma major has got the final nod from the regulator to market tablets in the The is estimated to have a market size of $1.145 billion.

While most pharma majors are witnessing degrowth in the US, (or Cadila Healthcare) has managed to post a 2.5 per cent rise in its revenues to Rs 985 crore during the fourth quarter of FY17. Analysts feel the launch of this blockbuster that has limited competition is will further boost its business in FY18. Angel Broking estimated the company can add $60 million in sales and $20 million in net profit in the market during the current financial year. Cadila now has nearly 115 approvals from the

In fact, Zydus was the first to file an abbreviated new application (ANDA) for a generic version of (Mesalamine) in the In May, Zydus had said it had received a favourable judgment from a federal court in a patent infringement case in favour of its subsidiary, Zydus (USA) Inc. The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has affirmed the judgment in favour of its subsidiary, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, holding that its proposed generic version of (Mesalamine) does not infringe Patent No. 6,773,720. This basically paved the way for the launch of generic in

Irish pharma company Shire's treats ulcerative colitis, a form of irritable bowel disease that affects approximately 700,000 people in the In February, Shire had announced total sales of $792 million for in 2016, which had grown 16 per cent over last year.

The generic version of Lialda, thus, presents a significant opportunity for Zydus in the

The market contributes around 40 per cent to Zydus Cadila’s sales. According to Angel Broking, its overall revenue from the market in FY17 was Rs 3,709 crore, or 40.22 per cent of its consolidated annual turnover of Rs 9,220 crore.

The sales growth in the fourth quarter for the market was marginal at 2.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis but it was up 11 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. In the third quarter, it had posted Rs 887 crore sales in the US, down from Rs 989 crore in the second quarter of the financial year.

Angel Broking expects overall exports, including to the US, Europe and emerging markets, to post a compounded annual growth of 23.7 per cent over FY17-19. New product launches are likely to play the key role.

The generic version of (Mesalamine) delayed release tablets 1.2gm would be produced at the company's Moraiya plant near Ahmedabad, which has recently received the approval for an antibacterial injection. Around 40 product approvals are expected from Moraiya, which contributes around 60 per cent to Zydus’ sales.

The plant was served a warning letter in December 2015 by the USFDA, but is now out of regulatory trouble after the company successfully cleared an audit in February, with no observations.

The group now has more than 115 approvals and has so far filed over 300 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in 2003-04.

Cadila shares on Wednesday closed higher 46.85 points, 9.55 per cent, at 537.25 on the BSE. Its market capitalisation crossed Rs 55,000 crore, making it the second most valuable pharma company in India.