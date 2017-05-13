Fed up of office cubicles? A new app allows you to work from cafes or pubs

Currently available only in NCR, it lets you choose and book space on a monthly or daily basis

In the corporate world, the term 'work from home' has become quite popular. But have you heard about anything like working from a cafe, restaurants or pub? For all the free-spirited mavericks, there is a named myHQ, which is using empty coffee spaces and turning them into co-working zones.



Co-working spaces have been on the rise predominantly in New Delhi/NCR and have largely developed as a culture across the globe. Witnessing the rise, the start-ups and even are succumbing to the affordable and creative offices that break the monotony and confines of cubicles.



Not every freelancer, consultant, or founder can or afford good office space. Co-working spaces exist to fill the gap for these people, but many of these are essentially office spaces that can feel a little tedious after a while. has established a chain of work-friendly yet rent-free workspaces. Given the many advantages such spaces offer, such as cost-efficiency, employee motivation and retention and increased productivity, this segment is gradually moving into boom mode across India.



has been founded by two graduates, Utkarsh Kawatra and Vinayak Agrawal. They are investing strongly in technology that converts these everyday coffee spaces into a perfect work station with just a tap on the app. Its target audience is an equal split between enterpreneurs, independent freelancers and mobile corporate professionals.



How to use it



You need to sign up through or email to see relevant details such as photos, amenities, and other facilities of a space on offer. You can then reserve that space by opting for one of the available passes, which range from a one-day pass to a monthly. Once you choose a pass you can go and work out of any of the spaces in myHq’s network.



With over 2,000 users, of which over 400 are paying customers, is currently focusing on Delhi/NCR. The sooner they launch in more cities, the better it will be for budding entrepreneurs there. On the other hand, the overall proposition does seem to have room to grow with more specialised locations and facilities that aren't yet directly available on the app.



