Fedco to tap townships, international markets for growth

Feedback Energy Distribution Company Ltd (Fedco), a fully owned subsidiary of Feedback Infra Ltd, is looking to tap potential segments like and international markets to grow its business.

The company that operates as a power distribution franchisee is actively holding discussions on collaborating with the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) to provide services. Diversification of business is expected to cut Fedco's dependence on electricity distribution utilities.

"We are looking at three to four and are actively in discussions with Some private have shown interest in our distribution franchisee business model. The is also interested in our model”, said Devtosh Chaturvedi, managing director,

is also eyeing the international markets to expand its business.

" has a huge recall value in many sub-Saharan countries in We have signed a technical services partner (TSP) agreement with one of the power distribution (discoms) in Other in that country have also evinced interest. As a TSP, would fill up the management positions and take the responsibility of reducing the aggregate technical & commercial (AT&C) losses”, said Chaturvedi.

While is keen to take its business model elsewhere, the power distribution franchise would continue as its flagship service. “The electricity distribution space is very scattered. There are around 51-52 and out of them even if 10 show interest, it would be enough for us”, he added.

has its key business in power advisory and consulting services.

The company has been actively operating in select areas of as an electricity distribution franchise since 2012-13. In the first three years of its operations in the state, claims to have cut the AT&C loss to 36 per cent in 2016-17, from its earlier standing of 58 per cent. The AT&C reduction is the second best by any power distribution franchisee after Torrent at Bhiwandi (Maharashtra).

Overall collection by in the same period doubled from Rs 198 crore to Rs 396 crore. In Odisha, operates in Khurda, Nayagarh, Puri and Balugaon divisions- all falling under the Bhubaneswar circle.