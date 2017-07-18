Fertiliser firms Q1 profits to jump 44% on monsoon-led sales volume bump

The profitability of is likely to jump by a staggering 44 per cent in the April-June quarter due to a sharp increase in sales volume driven by expectations of normal for the second year in a row.

An study attributes the estimated growth in net profit of non- businesses to a lower base in the segment of some Increase in working capital of because of the government's efforts to help reduce their subsidy outgo has revived operating and net profits.

While Coromandel International is likely to gain from increase in mancozeb (a product that reduces fungal diseases in field crops) capacity, better retail profitability, increased proportion of unique grade fertilisers and weak base of the last year, GSFC will benefit from a better spread and lower tax rates. Profitability of Tata Chemicals will be aided by improvement in global operations and continued de-leveraging. Sale of shipping business would offset the improved performance of Chambal Fertilisers' trading business resulting in around 5 per cent deterioration in net profit in the first quarter (Q) of the financial year (FY) 2017-18.





Q1FY18 Result Estimates



Company Sales in Rs crore (% change) Ebitda in Rs crore (% change) PAT in Rs crore (% change) Chambal Fertilisers 1,778.5 (6.8) 187.8 (22.8) 133.4 (5.1) Coromandel International 1,871.4 (7.1) 187.2 (111.1) 94.8 (1,109.7) GSFC 1,068.5 (1.3) 106.7 (8.9) 53.5 (15.6) Tata Chemicals 2,940.6 (8.5) 552.5 (3.4) 294.5 (48.8) Total 7659.0 (6.8) 1034.2 (3.2) 576.3 (43.7) Source: ICICI Securities, change over y-o-y "Sales volumes of urea, phosphorus and potassium (P&K) are likely to register a growth of over 9 per cent and 5 per cent respectively. The growth in volume, however, might have impacted due to de-stocking of inventory as [the] awaits clarity around direct benefit transfer (DBT) and implementation of goods and services tax (GST)," said Prakash Gaurav Goel, a research analyst,

Meanwhile, production in India has increased by compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4 per cent since FY13 and is now estimated to continue its growth to touch 46-47 million tonnes (mt), thus, resulting in a sharp fall in its imports. Apart from that, the government has decided to incentivise the domestic production beyond reassessed capacity in order to achieve its goal to eliminate urea import by 2021.

Interestingly, the government along with cash rich public sector in coal and oil sector are jointly investing over Rs 50,000 crore to revive closed plants and setting up gas pipelines, which would make the country self-sufficient in urea manufacturing.

"Benefitting domestic manufacturers, the government's efforts to reduce subsidy helped reduce overall subsidy from Rs 35,000 crore in FY16 to Rs 20,000 crore in FY17. This has benefitted the in reviving operating and net profits for over two years. But, to achieve the sustained growth, India needs to improve productivity, diversify production towards high-value agriculture and shift a major portion of farm employment to non-farm activities. Raising productivity requires large investments in research & development (R&D), irrigation and fertilisers, which throws huge opportunities to the sector," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Care Ratings.

Prices of all raw materials have fallen sharply over the last 18 months. Prices of phosphoric acid have fallen by about 28 per cent from $810 a tonne in December 2015 to $580 a tonne in April 2017. Similarly, rock phosphates price has fallen by about 18 per cent from $146 a tonne in December 2015 to $120 a tonne in April 2017. While ammonia price has fallen by about 13 per cent from $427 a tonne since December 2015 to $371 a tonne in April this year, sulphur has also fallen by about 32 per cent to trade currently at $97 a tonne in April this year from the level of $143 a tonne in December 2015.

"The government has paid heed to the demand and the farmer community to reduce the on fertilisers from 12 per cent to 5 per cent, which is a positive for the farmer community. The new rate of 5 per cent will result in a marginal reduction in retail prices of fertilisers in majority of the states, while Haryana, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, where sales were exempt from value-added tax (VAT), will see a 4 per cent increase in the price of fertilizers," said K Ravichandran, senior vice-president and group head, Corporate Ratings,