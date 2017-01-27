Fertiliser shares rise on Centre's Rs 10,000-cr special banking arrangement

The of India's top five companies by market capitalisation including Coromandel International and Chambal Fertilizers surged by over 19% in the last one month despite not so favourable fundamentals in the quarter that ended December.

The spike which has been better than the broad market performance of Sensex and Nifty during the same period has been largely due to the Centre's move to provide a of Rs 10,000 crore to the sector to wipe off its subsidy dues.

Officials in the industry said that so far the total dues accruing to the industry stood at around Rs 35,000 crore over the budgeted Rs 70,000 crore, of which around Rs 10,000 could get wiped off from the balance sheet due to the special banking arrangement.

The ministry had sought Rs 20,000 crore from the finance ministry under the arrangement to clear the pending dues of the firms for the current financial year, while agency reports said the finance ministry has approved half of the demand.

Under the which the Centre has been providing time to time to the industry, government borrows from a consortium of selected bank to pay the companies while the difference between the then prevailing interest rate in government securities and market rate is borne by the industry.

Earlier, in 2015-16, as well the Centre approved a Rs 7,000 crore SBA for companies to lower their balance sheet by that much amount. In 2017-18, the Centre budgeted Rs 70,000 crore as subsidy.

However, the actual requirement is much more due to unpaid due. The industry believes it could be in the range of Rs 35,000 crore.

"Every time, the Centre approves any SBA, the share price shows a spike because market expects that our condition would improve. In reality, there has been not much change in our fundamentals," Rakesh Kapur, Chairman of Association of India (FAI) told Business Standard.

He said from April to December, urea sales were down by 7.5% as compared to the same period last year, while DAP sales have fallen 7.8% and NPK sales dropped by 5.6% despite good southwest in season and limited impact of demonetisation.

The fall as per Kapur has been largely due to excess stocks in the pipelines, mainly at the retailers' level, which has been carried forward from last year. There was no shortage of at the end-farmer levels.

According to industry estimates, inventory in the country as on April 1 was estimated to be 5.5-6 million tonnes, against a requirement of 1-1.5 million tonnes.

The excess impacted company sales during sowing as wells as the rabi sowing season.

Rating agency, ICRA in a note issued in December said that for the 2016-17, the upside in the overall volumes is likely to be limited to 2-4% due to high systemic inventory levels at the beginning of the year.

Rabi crops are sown in end-October and November and the harvesting starts in January. crops are planted in June and harvesting starts in September.

"There was no impact of on final sales, which enabled retailers to exhaust much of their inventories. Though in the last three months not much sales happened at the farmers end, some dealers buy to build inventories," another industry players.

This anticipation of purchases by retailers also seems to have been impacting the share price of companies.

"I feel that overall the sector expects something positive to come out of the Budget in the form of subsidy payouts or enhanced focus on DBT and more thrust on the and rural sector," K Ravichandran, senior vice-president and head, corporate ratings at ICRA said.

The new urea projects are also expected to take off, which is also building up the positive vibes towards the sector, though there has not been much change on the fundamental side, but the outlook seems to be turning positive.

"Overall, rabi sowing has been good and off-take at the farmers' level has improved which some market players feel might help in improving the working capital requirement of companies," Ravichandran said.