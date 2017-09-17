Festival sale: Banks, builders are offering good deals to attract buyers

With the festival season beginning, it’s that time of the year when consumers are willing to go more-than-a little overboard in their purchases. And, companies also get a little more lavish with their offers. From mid-September till December-end, financial institutions, white goods dealers and builders will flood the market with offers. Online retailer Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale will be held between September 21 and 24. Flipkart will hold its Big Billion Days sale during the same time. A couple of weeks back, the country’s largest bank, State Bank of ...