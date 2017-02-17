Fiat Chrysler hopes to enter new growth phase with Made-in-India jeep

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India said that it is moving into a new phase of growth with its Made-in-India Jeep 'Compass' that will be launched in the third quarter of calendar 2017. The company is also planning to the new product from its Indian unit.

"We have moved into a new phase of growth and are sharpening the company's focus on customer-centric operations," said Kevin Flynn, President and MD, FCA India.

The company has invested around $300 million in manufacturing and is planning to the new jeep to UK, Australia, and

The production process has already begun but Flynn refused to comment about sale targets. According to the company, Compass will provide the auto major an opportunity to build its brand and expand demand for its product in the jeep segment.

FCA will launch the Compass with a comprehensive line-up that will include a diesel, petrol, automatic and a 4x4 drivetrain too.

Flynn said that the FCA is looking for sustainable growth in India and localisation is key. The new jeep is expected to witness a good deal of localisation, added Flynn while refusing to share particulars.