Business Standard

Fiat Chrysler to recall 1,200 SUVs in India to replace faulty airbags

Loose fasteners may have inadvertently found their way undetected into a small number of modules, Fiat said

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

fiat, car
Man walks past a Fiat logo at a showroom in Noida. Photo: Reuters

Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will recall 1,200 Jeep Compass sports utility vehicles (SUVs) sold in India, for "replacement of the front passenger airbag," FCA India said in a statement on Thursday.

The recalls are part of a bigger recall by the company. The carmaker on Wednesday recalled 7,000 U.S.-market SUVs and 1,000 vehicles sold in Canada and Mexico for the same reason.

During the airbag module assembly process, "loose fasteners may have inadvertently found their way undetected into a small number of modules," Fiat said in an emailed statement.

No injuries, accidents, warranty claims or complaints have been reported, the company said.
First Published: Fri, November 24 2017. 07:56 IST

