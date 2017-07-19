Fiat rolls out petrol variant of Jeep Grand Cherokee at Rs 75 lakh

(FCA) on Wednesday added a petrol variant to their flagship product under the jeep brand. The new version of the Grand Cherokee Jeep is priced at Rs 75.15 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Powering the car is a 3.6-litre pentastar engine, coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The engine propels a maximum output of 286 horsepower (HP), while generating a peak torque of 347 newton metres (NM).

Much like Fiat’s other Jeep products, the Grand Cherokee Petrol, being a directly imported product, will be on sale as a completely built unit (CBU).



With the launch of the petrol variant, Fiat has also added two new colour options, Velvet Red and Diamond Black Crystal, to the Grand Cherokee range. Features like air-suspension, LED fog lamps, acoustic windshield and different drive select modes that are currently available in its diesel variants will be adopted across models.

Under the drive select modes feature, customers would have the option to choose from normal and comfort & sports modes.

The top trim SRT will continue to ride on 20-inch alloy wheels finished in matte black, while the lower summit and limited variants will be equipped with 18-inch alloys painted in gloss silver.

Besides the petrol iteration, Fiat has also made some cosmetic changes to the available across the Cherokee range. The 'Limited' and 'Summit' variants have received minor changes in the facade. It is an enhanced billet-like plating on the grille that runs by the name- '75th Anniversary Fascia'.

The top notch SRT now incorporates an upper and lower cooling intakes on the fascia. Further, the change includes a rear park assist system that is called the 'Park Sense'. It houses a start and stop function that applies vehicle's brakes in case the car is about to bump into an obstacle while parking.

Other than the new launch, Fiat has also passed on benefits to its jeep customers. The company has reduced prices by Rs 5 lakh to stand at Rs 8 lakh across their product line up.



The limited version of the is priced at Rs 75.15 lakh, while the SRT variant would cost Rs 1.07 crore. The Wrangler Unlimited Diesel SUV is now priced at Rs 64.45 lakh, while prices for petrol variant remain unchanged at Rs 56 lakh.

Commenting on the move, Kevin Flynn, President & MD said, “Our directly-imported Jeep SUV portfolio is now complete with the addition of the Grand Cherokee Summit Petrol. Latest models of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee and Wrangler Unlimited, at post- prices, are available with immediate effect at all Jeep-exclusive and dealerships across the country.”