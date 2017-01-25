Fidelity slashes Flipkart valuation to $5.58 bn despite festive bounceback

US-based mutual fund has marked down the value of to $5.58 billion in the quarter that ended November, despite the company’s strong performance against rival Amazon in the recent festive season.

Fidelity’s drastic markdown follows that of peer Morgan Stanley, which trimmed the value of its shares in the company by 38 per cent. The consecutive quarter-on-quarter markdowns in Flipkart’s value are getting more aggressive and come at a time when it is looking to raise fresh funding.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, valued its holding in at $52.13 per share for the three months that ended November, down from $81.55 per share in the previous quarter.

had reached a peak of $15.2 billion when it raised $700 million from a clutch of investors in July 2015.

has been actively talking to investors to raise fresh funds from various investors that are looking to compete against Amazon globally. However, many of the talks seem to be falling through over the is seeking. It is also preparing itself for a Nasdaq listing in the next two years.

In the nine months to December, Internet Pvt. Ltd, the marketplace arm of e-commerce firm, has cut losses by more than half to Rs 1296 crore in the nine months to December, in a year its largest investor Tiger Global took charge and focused on cutting costs at the company. Revenues for the nine month period stood at Rs 1,476 crore.

Amazon has put together a war chest of $5 billion to win India and is spending heavily to ensure it drives its rivals out of business. The company reported a loss of Rs 3,750 crore in the fiscal year 2015-16, highest among the three large e-commerce companies in the country. It is expected that Amazon’s losses could soar close to Rs 6,500 crore (approx $1 billion) in the current fiscal.

The US company’s losses in India showed up for the first time on its global balance sheet when it reported a massive $550 million loss from its international business unit.

While largely outperformed Amazon in the festive sales last October, Amazon’s aggression continues to weigh down the Indian company’s valuation. It is to be seen if the company’s newly appointed CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, an ex-Tiger Global executive, can rally investors to back the company.

Homegrown rival Snapdeal, which was overtaken by Amazon last year, is reportedly in talks with its largest investor Softbank to raise a new round at a of $3-4 billion dollars. Snapdeal enjoyed a peak of $6.5 billion when it raised $200 million from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Fund in February last year.