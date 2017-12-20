Field force at ONGC

Employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing unhappiness with the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons identifying 15 fields, 11 belonging to their company and four to Oil India Ltd (OIL), in which private players would be invited for up to a 60 per cent stake in return for a revenue share.

These employees are demanding flexibility for the company rather than “privatisation” of assets. Privatise the company itself, if need be, rather than killing it, they argue. Yet, this is not the first time, oil fields ...