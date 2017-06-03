Fight for JK House: Gloves are off as Singhanias brace for AGM bout

The Singhania family’s fight over JK House in Mumbai is set for a showdown on Monday. Some of the lessees, including Anant Singhania — cousin of Raymond Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Gautam Hari Singhania — have written to the company, reiterating their right to acquire floors in the property. In a letter dated June 1, addressed to Raymond and its directors, Anant and mother Veena Devi Singhania termed the timing and contents of the shareholder resolution moved for the coming annual general meeting (AGM) part of a “mala fide ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?