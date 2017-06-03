Company
Fight for JK House: Gloves are off as Singhanias brace for AGM bout

Anant and Veena's letter to Raymond board alleges strategy to render them 'homeless'

N Sundaresha Subramanian  |  New Delhi 

The Singhania family’s fight over JK House in Mumbai is set for a showdown on Monday.  Some of the lessees, including Anant Singhania — cousin of Raymond Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Gautam Hari Singhania — have written to the company, reiterating their right to acquire floors in the property.  In a letter dated June 1, addressed to Raymond and its directors, Anant and mother Veena Devi Singhania termed the timing and contents of the shareholder resolution moved for the coming annual general meeting (AGM) part of a “mala fide ...

