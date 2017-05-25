Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Airtel, Voda tried to block Jio entry, Trai tells DoT
Business Standard

FIIs/FPIs restricted to buy more shares in Fortis, Claris

The FIIs/ FPIs has crossed the overall limit of 24% of its paid-up capital, RBI said

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

RBI, reserve bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday foreign buyers will not be able to buy any more shares in Fortis Healthcare and Claris Lifesciences as the prescribed limit has been reached.

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs)/foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in Fortis Healthcare Ltd has crossed the overall limit of 24 per cent of its paid-up capital, RBI said.

"Therefore, no further purchases of shares of this company would be allowed through stock exchanges in India on behalf of Foreign institutional Investors (FIIs)/Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs)," it added.

In the case of Claris Lifesciences, RBI said holding by FIIs and FPIs too has crossed the overall limit of 24 per cent.

"Therefore, no further purchases of shares of this company (Claris) would be allowed through stock exchanges in India on behalf of FIIs/FPIs," RBI added.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

FIIs/FPIs restricted to buy more shares in Fortis, Claris

The FIIs/ FPIs has crossed the overall limit of 24% of its paid-up capital, RBI said

The FIIs/ FPIs has crossed the overall limit of 24% of its paid-up capital, RBI said
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday foreign buyers will not be able to buy any more shares in Fortis Healthcare and Claris Lifesciences as the prescribed limit has been reached.

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs)/foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in Fortis Healthcare Ltd has crossed the overall limit of 24 per cent of its paid-up capital, RBI said.

"Therefore, no further purchases of shares of this company would be allowed through stock exchanges in India on behalf of Foreign institutional Investors (FIIs)/Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs)," it added.

In the case of Claris Lifesciences, RBI said holding by FIIs and FPIs too has crossed the overall limit of 24 per cent.

"Therefore, no further purchases of shares of this company (Claris) would be allowed through stock exchanges in India on behalf of FIIs/FPIs," RBI added.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

FIIs/FPIs restricted to buy more shares in Fortis, Claris

The FIIs/ FPIs has crossed the overall limit of 24% of its paid-up capital, RBI said

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday foreign buyers will not be able to buy any more shares in Fortis Healthcare and Claris Lifesciences as the prescribed limit has been reached.

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs)/foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in Fortis Healthcare Ltd has crossed the overall limit of 24 per cent of its paid-up capital, RBI said.

"Therefore, no further purchases of shares of this company would be allowed through stock exchanges in India on behalf of Foreign institutional Investors (FIIs)/Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs)," it added.

In the case of Claris Lifesciences, RBI said holding by FIIs and FPIs too has crossed the overall limit of 24 per cent.

"Therefore, no further purchases of shares of this company (Claris) would be allowed through stock exchanges in India on behalf of FIIs/FPIs," RBI added.

image
Business Standard
177 22