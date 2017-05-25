FIIs/FPIs restricted to buy more shares in Fortis, Claris

The (RBI) said on Wednesday foreign buyers will not be able to buy any more shares in Healthcare and Claris Lifesciences as the prescribed limit has been reached.

The foreign institutional investors (FIIs)/foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in Healthcare Ltd has crossed the overall limit of 24 per cent of its paid-up capital, said.

"Therefore, no further purchases of shares of this company would be allowed through stock exchanges in India on behalf of Foreign institutional Investors (FIIs)/Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs)," it added.

In the case of Claris Lifesciences, said holding by and too has crossed the overall limit of 24 per cent.

"Therefore, no further purchases of shares of this company (Claris) would be allowed through stock exchanges in India on behalf of FIIs/FPIs," added.