FIIs/FPIs restricted to buy more shares in Fortis, Claris

The Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) said on Wednesday foreign buyers will not be able to buy any more shares in Fortis
Healthcare and Claris Lifesciences as the prescribed limit has been reached.
The foreign institutional investors (FIIs)/foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in Fortis
Healthcare Ltd has crossed the overall limit of 24 per cent of its paid-up capital, RBI
said.
"Therefore, no further purchases of shares of this company would be allowed through stock exchanges in India on behalf of Foreign institutional Investors (FIIs)/Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs)," it added.
In the case of Claris Lifesciences, RBI
said holding by FIIs
and FPIs
too has crossed the overall limit of 24 per cent.
"Therefore, no further purchases of shares of this company (Claris) would be allowed through stock exchanges in India on behalf of FIIs/FPIs," RBI
added.
