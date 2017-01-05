Final EGM in Feb to oust Cyrus Mistry from Tata Sons board

The Tatas are drawing the battle lines for the last extraordinary general meeting (EGM), in a series that were planned till now, to oust from the group.



The final one, for Tata Sons, is slated for early February, just about a month before his term ends as a board member of the holding company, it is learnt.

This would be more challenging than the EGMs of the group companies as Shapoorji Pallonji, a company promoted by Mistry’s family, is the single largest shareholder of with 18.4 per cent stake, sources pointed out.

board members on Wednesday approved calling an to remove as a director, a source said. Although there was no board meeting, the resolution was circulated to the board members for their nod. A notice is likely to be issued by Thursday for the EGM.

The decision by to seek Mistry’s ouster from the holding company could be ratified at a board meeting on a later date.

Tata Trusts, the majority shareholders of Tata Sons, had earlier made a requisition to the holding company’s board to remove as a director. Mistry was sacked as Tata Sons’ chairman on October 24, 2016. Following this, the Tatas sought Mistry’s removal as chairman from the boards of listed companies. After a couple of group company EGMs, where Mistry was voted out, the former chairman resigned from the boards of all listed firms in December.

He also took the battle to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by filing a suit against for “oppression and mismanagement”. NCLT's next hearing in the current case is coming up for hearing on January 31.

Sources indicated that could possibly move to seek a stay following the notice on evicting him from board. In case of such a development, is likely to contest the move, they said. While Mistry is out of the country, his office did not comment on the subject.

Tata Trusts, the largest shareholder of with a 66 per cent stake, made the requisition earlier this week. The spokesperson confirmed that a requisition has been received from a shareholder which has been acted upon.



While Mistry became the chairman of in December 2012, he has been on the board since 2006. Mistry's term as board member is till March, but the group wants to evict him from the holding firm without losing any more time, it is believed. A source said it is possible that the group finds it tough to conduct business with Mistry as a member.

“Under the Articles of Association, the company does not have any obligation to have a representative from the Mistry family on the board,” said Amit Tandon, founder and managing director at proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services. “However, the appointment of a representative from the Pallonji Mistry family on the board has been by convention as it is considered a healthy practice to have opinion of a significant minority,” he said.