Finance ministry for hands-on approach towards govt banks

State-owned banks should expect more government oversight of their operations. “It cannot be business as usual,” says a top government official. Last week, these banks were told another Rs 2.11 lakh crore would be given to them for strengthening their capital adequacy. Some of the oversight will arrive as part of the ongoing wage negotiations for the sector; also, when their bosses come for detailed consultation with the finance ministry for their capital requirement rescue. For some years the ministry has only settled the extent of a ...