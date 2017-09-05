FinTech startup Datasigns Technologies raises $1.5 mn for Shubh Loans

The Bengaluru-based has raised $1.5 million in pre-series A funding from SRI Capital, and

is a mobile platform that operates Shubh Loans, a vernacular language app that helps users to understand their credit standing by building a proprietary credit score and report for loan applicants.

Using the Shubh app, users can apply for a loan of up to Rs 2 lakh with a maximum tenure of two years. Datasigns has partnerships with multiple and and helps them in building their books.

Founded by Monish Anand, Rahul Sekar, Anand Barua and Tushar Patel, the company had earlier raised an undisclosed amount of angel funding from three major investors- JP Morgan’s former MD Sanjai Vohra, CEO of (India)- V Bunty Bohra- and Peeyush Misra, who is a former partner at

“We are proud to back a team, led by Monish Anand. Many massive are going to be built in the consumer space in that will finally be able to lend to the next 200 million consumers and Shubh will be one of them”, said Sashi Reddi, founder & managing partner of

While SRI Capital’s portfolio includes Fab Hotels, Healthify and Yellow Dig among others, has invested in Droom, Citrus pay, No Broker and Faasos. Similarly, Ventures has invested in Crofarm that is an agri-tech company and Innovaccer- a big data platform for enterprises.

“We are excited to have these great on board. At the same time we are even more determined to stay disciplined and execute our plans well," said Monish Anand, founder and chief executive officer of Shubh said.

Shubh has set its sight on bringing over 1 million people into the formal banking system as part of its 2020 mission. The firm has a monthly growth rate of 50 per cent and has tied up with over nine institutions.

According to Rahul Sekhar, the co-founder and chief data scientist of Shubh Loans, business in the country is at an inflection point and the firm plans to focus on creative and responsible use of data to increase financial literacy and credit among people.