Firm outlook for cement despite a lean Sept quarter

Cement demand and pricing trends in the monsoon impacted September quarter have been a mixed bag. But, a closer look suggest that the recent past as well as future prospects of many cement companies is in good shape, and that investors can use any correction in share prices as a buying opportunity. While cement prices in Eastern and Western India have surprised with year-on-year gains, it was not so in other regions. Hence, average all India cement prices are pegged to have been flat or up three per cent year-on-year at most in the quarter, based on various estimates. However, if one ...